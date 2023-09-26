Arsenal star Declan Rice set for swift return from injury

Arsenal summer signing Declan Rice has handed the club a welcome injury boost after tests showed that he did not suffer a serious back injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, according to the BBC.

The 24-year-old was forced off at half-time in the north London derby after complaining about a back injury and was subsequently replaced by Jorginho with the score at 1-1 courtesy of an own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero and a strike from skipper Son Heung-min.

Arsenal regained their lead through Bukayo Saka, who made no mistake from a penalty spot, but Son bagged the equaliser once again after Jorginho gave away possession as both teams shared the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that the former West Ham United midfielder felt some discomfort in his back and would be assessed in the coming days amid fears Rice may be facing a spell on the sidelines.

However, the BBC claims that tests have confirmed the England international has not suffered any serious damage and is set for a swift return to action.

Rice will not be part of the squad for the Gunners’ clash against Brentford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup. However, the BBC says he could be available for selection for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Good news

Mikel Arteta will be hugely relieved that Rice’s injury did not rule him for several weeks with the club’s injury issues mounting.

Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli are all on the sidelines at the moment with Timber out for several months due to an ACL injury.

Rice could be the best transfer of the summer following his outstanding impact at the club after completing his £100m switch from West Ham on a long-term contract. He has featured in all of Arsenal’s games this season including the triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The versatile midfielder has racked up eight appearances and scored one goal for the North Londoners in all competitions as they lie 5th in the Premier League table, just four points behind leaders Man City.

Arsenal will need to get back to winning ways to pile pressure on Pep Gaurdiola’s side, who are yet to drop a point this campaign – winning all of their six league games.

