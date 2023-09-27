Arsenal & Chelsea plot January move for Toney



According to Standard Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea could tussle for the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Englishman is currently banned from playing football following an eight-month ban for breaching FA’s betting rules in mid-May. He is not permitted to return to action until January 17, but the striker continues to attract interest.

As per Standard Sport, both Arsenal and Chelsea are lining up January bids for the 27-year-old, but Brentford are unlikely to let him go on the cheap and are expected to demand a fee of around £80 million from potential suitors.

Elite striker

Toney had a tremendous 2022/23 season with Brentford in the Premier League. He found the back of the net on 20 occasions and was pivotal to the London club finishing in the top half of the table despite his ban in May. No clubs were interested in him over the summer due to the suspension, but the situation will be different in January as the 27-year-old will be eligible to play again.

Arsenal and Chelsea are highlighted as admirers of the player, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by Brentford head coach Thomas Frank. Both clubs could do with his services despite having contrasting starts to the season. Arsenal are unbeaten in their eight matches this campaign, but they have picked up two draws against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

The club had the opportunity to close out both games with the scoring chances at hand, but failed to do so. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not been clinical enough in the box and Toney would be a better solution for last season’s runners-up in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hand, desperately need another striker with Nicolas Jackson flattering to deceive with 1 goal in 7 outings. He needlessly got himself suspended at the weekend after picking up his 5th yellow card in 6 league games.