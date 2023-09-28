Arsenal’s attempts to sign Victor Osimhen handed boost

Arsenal attempts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen have been handed a major boost ahead of the January transfer window.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to top Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer transfer window but his high price tag prevented the mega-rich clubs from making a concrete offer.

According to a report from Football London, the Gunners have got a huge chance to sign the 24-year-old after a “shocking twist” in his stay with the Italian champions.

Napoli have made a slow start to their new campaign and manager Rudi Garcia – who replaced title winner Luciano Spalletti – has come under pressure. The Nigerian looked frustrated during the 0-0 draw against Bologna last week. He missed a penalty before he was substituted.

To everyone’s surprise, Napoli released a video mocking Osimhen’s miss which was then posted on TikTok (later deleted) and it has potentially sparked a legal battle.

The player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has made it clear that what happened on TikTok was unacceptable.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Victor Osimhen could take legal action against Napoli — per his agent Roberto Calenda formal statement. “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now… pic.twitter.com/DFlPodbLEz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

What does the future hold for Osimhen?

In fact, Osimhen has deleted all photos and videos featuring a Napoli shirt on his Instagram.

Osimhen is approaching the final year of his contract with Napoli, and therefore it opens up questions about his future at the club.

It is quite evident that the player and his agent are not happy with how Napoli dealt with the matter and there could be a window of opportunity for Arsenal to make their move for the Nigerian in the coming transfer windows.

Last season, he scored 26 goals in 35 Serie A and also managed five goals in six games during their Champions League stint.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their forward department in the January transfer window, and they have been already linked with a move for Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker – who will be out of contract at the end of next season – is expected to cost around £80m.