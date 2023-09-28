Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell suffers hamstring injury

Chelsea have suffered another huge injury blow after Ben Chilwell sustained a hamstring injury during their 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the left-back had been nursing two hamstring injuries, and Pochettino disclosed that it looks as if he has aggravated the existing problem after he was forced off in the final minute last night.

The Blues finished the game with ten men having used all their substitutions. The West Londoners are already without several of their first-team players through injury, including summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Marcus Bettinelli are all also on the treatment table.

Nkunku and Lavia are yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season with the former expected to return to full training in December while the latter is set to be available for selection ahead of their Premier League game against Arsenal in October.

“Is Chilwell injured? Yes,” the former PSG manager said as quoted by the Daily Mail. “We need to assess it tomorrow but I think it is hamstring.”

Chilwell has been hampered by injuries since moving to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2020. He has racked up 92 appearances, scored nine goals, and provided 13 assists across all competitions.

Injuries pile up

Pochettino will hope Chilwell’s injury is not a serious one after missing several months of last season with hamstring issues that also forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Last season, he featured in 31 games, scored two goals, and registered four assists in all competitions as the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table and subsequently missed out on Europe.

This season, the England international has made seven appearances and recorded one assist with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

Chelsea have had a tough start to the new campaign and their win over Brighton could serve as a springboard for their upcoming games as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Monday night in the league.

