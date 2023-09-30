Man Utd want Federico Chiesa to replace Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are considering making a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa to replace Jadon Sancho, according to Calciomercato (h/t Manchester Evening News).

The Italy international is attracting interest from the Red Devils after a bright start to the new season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in six appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady.

Chiesa has done well to find his feet again after suffering a torrid time with injuries and failing to make an impact under Massimiliano Allegri in the previous campaign as the Serie A giants finished seventh in the league.

With a resurgence in his form, the 25-year-old could cost United £25 million as per the MEN, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

Juventus signed Chiesa in 2020, initially on loan from Fiorentina, and the Italian established himself as one of the best players in Serie A at the Turin-based club. Unfortunately, the forward suffered a cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 and was out of action for several months.

However, it looks like Chiesa has gotten over his struggles, and the MEN citing Calciomercato as claiming that United want to bolster their attack by signing the former Fiorentina star as a possible replacement for Sancho.

Will Chiesa replace Sancho?

In 2021, the Red Devils spent £73 million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but the England international has failed to live up to that price tag so far and seems to be a shell of the player he was in Germany.

Recently, the 23-year-old has also had a falling out with Erik ten Hag after a post on social media and has been excluded from the matchday squad by the Dutch manager in the last few matches, with Facundo Pellistri getting opportunities recently.

Chiesa was once regarded as a world-class talent, but the injury has hampered the forward’s development and reputation. Whether Man United will part ways with Sancho and replace him with the Juventus star remains to be seen.