Arsenal monitor Wolves forward Pedro Neto

Arsenal retain interest in signing Wolves forward Pedro Neto in the next transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options, according to the Mirror.

The report claims that any potential January move for the Portugal international could prove difficult following his fine-form this season for Gary O’Neil’s side – who handed Manchester City their first defeat of the campaign.

Neto opened the scoring for the home side as they secured a 2-1 win at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The convincing victory ended a run of six straight defeats against Pep Guardioal’s side.

The versatile forward has racked up seven league appearances, netted one goal, and provided four assists in the process as Wolves sit 13th in the Premier League after a tough start to the campaign.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners made an approach for Neto in the summer transfer window but were put off by Wolves’ hefty valuation.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the forward but Wolves have been reluctant to sell one of their prized assets. He signed a new long-term deal with the club in 2022 until the summer of 2027.

Neto’s stock is on the rise

According to the Mirror, Neto’s transfer value is set to rise after an outstanding start to the season. The Portuguese is valued at £24m by Transfermarkt but it would no doubt take a lot more to persuade Wolves to cash-in.

Artetat signed Kai Havertz in the summer but the Germany international has struggled to make an impact – although he scored his first goal for the Gunners in their routine 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have limited Arteta’s options in attack. Gabriel Jesus is yet to hit top form for Arsenal after returning from his knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last season.

This could see Arsenal eye yet another attacking player in the winter and Neto has emerged as a serious transfer target.

