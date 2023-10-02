Arsenal interested in signing Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal are plotting a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his defence, according to transfer insider Dean Jones who told GIVEMESPORT.

The report claims that the Gunners have been showing a keen interest in the Ivorian in recent months and saw an opening £30m bid rejected by Sporting during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal remain in the hunt to sign Diomande with GiveMeSport suggesting they are ‘pushing hard’ to put themselves at the front of the queue with several other clubs expected to compete for his signature.

The 19-year-old is attracting eyes from all over the continent following his impressive displays for Sporting and it appears Arsenal are ready to revive their pursuit either in January or next summer.

Transfer expert Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are ‘definitely’ eyeing a move for Diomande but they are likely to face stiff competition from rival Premier League clubs and teams in Europe.

Top talent

Diomande has been tipped to become of the best centre-backs in the world following his ability to bring calmness in defence. He was ever-present for Rúben Amorim’s side last season as they finished 4th in the Primeira Liga.

The teenager racked up 34 appearances and made three goal contributions across all competitions. This season, he has made seven appearances, scored two goals, and provided one assist in all competitions.

Arsenal’s policy of buying young talent could see them pursue a deal for Diomande over the next two windows. However, he’s contracted to Sporting until 2027 so it would take a sizeable offer to persuade the Portuguese giants to sell.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly wanting to add another centre-back to his ranks after allowing the likes of Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney leave during the summer.

Read more: Arsenal & Tottenham told to pay ‘record’ fee to sign key target next year – report