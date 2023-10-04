Liverpool urged to sign a new fullback to replace Robertson

Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has urged the Reds to sign a new left-back in January to replace Andy Robertson.

After moving to Anfield back in 2017 from Hull City in a £8m deal, the 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at the Merseyside club over the last few years, helping his side win every competition.

The Scotsman is deemed one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League at the moment and he is one of the key players of Liverpool.

However, speaking to Lucky Block(via The Express), Pennant has claimed that Liverpool’s main weakness at the moment is Robertson and they should look to sign a new left-back in January to replace the 29-year-old.

The pundit further states that Robertson has passed his best and is currently in the twilight of his career. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side should try to sign a new attacking fullback in the upcoming window.

Liverpool tipped to replace Robertson

Pennant also says that Joao Cancelo is an excellent player and he would be a great option for Liverpool to strengthen their fullback position.

Pennant said:

“The only weakness I can see, and people may think I’m mad for saying this, is Andy Robertson. I’d like to see Liverpool move for a better left-back in January. He’s been a great servant for Liverpool, but I think he’s moving to the end of his career now. I think another attacking left-back will be needed. “Left-backs aren’t my forte, to be honest. I would have been happy with Joao Cancelo as he can play on the right or left. I was disappointed Liverpool didn’t move for him, but I’m sure their recruitment team have other irons in the fire.”

Robertson is still a key player for Liverpool and he has started the season promisingly. He is only 29, so it is likely that he will be able to perform at his best for the upcoming couple of years at least.

Therefore, although it could be a shrewd decision to sign a new fullback in January, considering the long-term future, it doesn’t look likely that Klopp is planning to do that just yet.