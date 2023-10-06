Liverpool lead race to sign Nice star Khephren Thuram

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, the Reds identified their ageing midfield was the main issue behind their downfall so they opted to revamp the engine room in the recently concluded summer window.

They were linked with several options with Thuram being among them. But the Anfield club eventually opted to purchase Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club.

So, after deciding not to acquire the Frenchman’s service this summer, it was thought that they had cooled down their interest in signing him.

Thuram to Liverpool

However, according to the report by Tutto Juve, despite opting not to make a concrete approach to sign the Nice star last time around, Liverpool remain keen on signing the midfielder and could make a swoop for him in the upcoming window.

The report further claims that Nice could be open to letting their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £34m from their potential suitors such as the Merseyside club. So, Klopp’s side could manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee should they make a move for him.

However, Tutto Juve states that purchasing Thuram won’t be easy for Liverpool as Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him. But, the report says that Liverpool are currently in pole position ahead of their rivals in this race.

The 22-year-old is dynamic, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for attackers and can contribute defensively as well.

So, he possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s system, therefore, the midfielder would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they opt to sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Thuram in the upcoming transfer window to beef up their engine room.