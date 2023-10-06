Predicted Chelsea starting line-up v Burnley

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor for Saturday’s Premier League bout against Burnley as they set their sight on a third successive victory in all competitions.

The Blues had only secured one victory in their previous six Premier League fixtures before their recent 2-0 away triumph over Fulham on Monday. Mykhailo Mudryk scored his debut goal for the club, and Armando Broja also found the net, delivering Mauricio Pochettino his first away win of the season. Chelsea currently occupy the 11th spot in the table with eight points, which is four points above their Saturday opponent, Burnley. Here is how they are expected to line up against Burnley.

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez has played every minute for Chelsea this season since. He currently leads the Premier League clean sheet chat with three clean sheets and is expected to start ahead of 2nd choice goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic.

Defence: Ben Chilwell will be out of action for a couple of months with a hamstring injury. Reece James is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, but he will serve a one-game ban this weekend for improper conduct. Malo Gusto is suspended for his last game which means Marc Cucurella will have to continue at right-back while Levi Colwill will retain his place at left-back after recording an assist against Fulham. Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi will feature in central defence.

Midfield: Moises Caidedo sustained a knock to his knee in the win at Fulham, but he is expected to be available for selection on Saturday alongside Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in midfield. Carney Chukwuemeka is edging closer to a return after joining full team training. Lesley Ugochukwu might have a cameo from the bench.

Attack: Cole Palmer could retain his place on the right flank after impressing in his first two starts for Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk is set to start from the left wing amid injury concerns. Nicolas Jackson is available after serving a one-match ban and will compete with Broja to lead the attack. Raheem Sterling, Ian Maatsen, and Noni Madueke will remain as substitutes.

Predicted Chelsea starting line-up v Burnley: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk.