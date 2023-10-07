Liverpool boss Klopp confirms fresh setback for Thiago

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a fresh setback for midfielder Thiago Alcantara during his rehabilitation from a hip surgery.

The Spaniard underwent an operation on his hip towards the end of last season and it was initially anticipated that he would return to action before the new Premier League campaign. However, he had a setback during his rehabilitation process and Klopp has now revealed that the midfielder has had another recurrence.

Speaking to reporters before the Brighton & Hove Albion game, he said (via Liverpoolfc.com): “It is just, for [Thiago] himself especially, annoying. He had now two setbacks in the rehab, not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again. Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar.”

Fresh injury blow

Liverpool parted ways with two senior defensive midfielders in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho over the summer and it was anticipated that Thiago could make the position his own. However, the Spaniard has failed to overcome his persistent hip problems and has yet to return to competitive action.

Klopp’s latest comments on Thiago suggest that the midfielder could be out for another few weeks. Liverpool should not be overly worried as new signings Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch can all play in the no.6 role, but Thiago’s availability would have been a boost with his strong passing and concentration.

The 32-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and it will be interesting to see whether they will consider a new deal for him amid his injury woes. The club were happy to let go Naby Keita on a free last summer due to his poor injury record. Thiago has a huge season ahead of him. He needs to re-establish himself as a regular starter or the Reds may contemplate a replacement. They have been looking at Fluminense’s Andre for some time.