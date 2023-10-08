[Teams] Brighton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the side that beat Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday night but Alisson Becker is among the players who have kept their place in the starting eleven.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back in the Premier League for the first time in a month after coming through the Union SG game unscathed having recently returned from injury. Klopp has recalled Virgil van Dijk after giving him a rest in midweek. Joel Matip also comes in to partner the Dutchman in the middle of Liverpool’s defence so Ibrahima Konate makes way. Andrew Robertson is recalled to start at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas dropping out.

There are also changes in midfield as Wantaru Endo drops to the bench with Alexis MacAllister recalled to start against his former team having made the move to Liverpool from Brighton in the summer. Dominic Szoboszlai is also recalled with Ryan Gravenberch making way despite being on the scoresheet against Union SG. Harvey Elliot keeps his place to join MacAllister and Szoboszlai in midfield.

Darwin Nunez keeps his place up front for Liverpool today while Mohamed Salah also starts for the Reds on the right wing. Diogo Jota drops to the bench despite scoring on Thursday as Luis Diaz is recalled on the left flank after being rested last time out.

As for Brighton, Evan Ferguson leads the line up front and the youngster will be the dangerman for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Verbruggen; Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross, March, Baleba; Adringra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Webster, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Steele, Van Hecke, Fati, Hinshelwood

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Chambers, Doak, Quansah