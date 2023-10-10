Man Utd & Liverpool interested in Antonio Silva

According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Benfica at the start of last season and within the space of 12 months, he has already become a key player for his club. The youngster is also a regular for Portugal and Record claim that Man United and Liverpool are interested in landing his signature.

However, the same outlet add that the player is not dazzled by a transfer to the Premier League. The young centre-back sees Real Madrid as the greatest club in Europe. They are also keen on signing him. For now, he is not in a hurry to leave Benfica.

Huge potential

United and Liverpool may want to reinforce their central defensive departments next summer. The Red Devils have Raphael Varane, who has become highly injury prone. He has failed to stay fit over a prolonged period of time. The hierarchy could contemplate signing a quality long-term replacement.

Silva would be perfect for United with his strong passing skills and excellent defensive awareness. For a 19-year-old, he is already playing at a high level and could only get better with age and experience. He would be a superb piece of investment but will cost plenty with a £103 million release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are also likely to strengthen their backline in the near future. Virgil van Dijk is no longer in the peak of his career while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been unconvincing. Silva would be a top-class addition for them too, but it depends on whether he is prepared to move to the English top-flight.

Silva is in no rush to leave Benfica at the moment and Record clearly emphasise that Madrid are the dream club for him. It could take some convincing for either United or Liverpool to sign him ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.