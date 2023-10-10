Man Utd eyeing swoop for Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling with their midfield issues over the last few years, the Reds Devils opted to sign Casemiro at the beginning of last season to address that problem. The Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford last term, helping his side finish in the top-four and win the Carabao Cup.

However, United have endured a tough start to this season and it has been suggested that the Brazilian’s poor form has been one of the reasons behind their downfall.

Although United have purchased Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, he has been signed on a loan deal and he might return to La Viola if he fails to impress Erik ten Hag this season.

So, it appears the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their engine room by signing a new holding midfielder and have identified Zubimendi as a serious option.

Zubimendi to Man Utd

According to the report by Fichajes, after being impressed by the Spaniard’s recent impressive displays, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Real Sociedad have no intention of letting their star man leave unless an irresistible offer is tabled by his potential suitors such as Man Utd.

However, Fichajes states that securing Zubimendi’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as AC Milan are also plotting a swoop for him.

It has been suggested that Zubimendi has a £52m release clause included in his current contract so given La Real’s current stance, Man Utd will have to trigger his release clause to lure him to Old Trafford if they formalise their interest.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal were also interested in acquiring his service but they never formalised their interest.

Zubimendi is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming window.