Liverpool lead race to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade in January, as per the 90min journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having failed to purchase a top-class deep-lying playmaker in the recently concluded summer window, the Reds are seemingly looking to do that in winter with Andre emerging as a serious target.

The Merseyside club expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old this summer and even reportedly submitted multiple proposals to lure him to Anfield.

However, Fluminense turned down that offer as they weren’t willing to let their star man leave in mid-season. But, it has been suggested that the Brazilian side could be open to letting him leave in January and Liverpool are looking to sign him next year by taking advantage of that opportunity.

Speaking to the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey has reported that Liverpool are contemplating a swoop for Andre and the midfielder is likely to leave Fluminense in January.

Andre to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the 22-year-old and they recently sent scouts to watch him in action against Internacional in the Copa Libertadores semi-final – where the midfielder helped his side win the game and reach the final.

Bailey also states that Andre is deemed one of the best midfielders in Brazilian top-flight so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature next year.

Bailey said:

“Many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment. It’s our understanding that they were in attendance for the Copa Libertadores semi-final. They would have been delighted for Andre to see that he helped inspire a 2-1 win over Internacional in the second-leg. It got them through to the final where they will play Boca Juniors. “He really is one on the agenda for January. And I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense. Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue. He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield.”

Andre has showcased his talent at the Brazilian top-flight and the Anfield faithful will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club in January.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him to reinforce their engine room.