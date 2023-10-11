Liverpool tipped to sign Kvaratskhelia to replace Salah

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has urged the Reds to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to replace Mohamed Salah next year.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from the Anfield club since last summer. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad expressed a firm interest in signing the 31-year-old in the recently concluded window and even submitted an official proposal worth around £150m.

But, the Merseyside club weren’t willing to sell their star man so they rejected the offer and eventually managed to keep hold of him. However, it has been suggested that despite failing to purchase Salah this summer, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the African and are reportedly planning to submit an improved bid to persuade Liverpool to let their star man leave next year.

So, if Jurgen Klopp’s side are eventually forced to sell Salah then they will need to sign a new winger to replace the Egyptian. Several players have recently been mentioned as potential targets for Liverpool with Nico Williams and Jarrod Bowen being among them.

But, speaking on talkSPORT( via the Daily Mail), Warnock has claimed that Kvaratskhelia would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool to replace Salah as the Georgian is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class winger going forward.

The pundit further states that everyone is replaceable and the Reds have proved that by letting Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho leave the club in the past. So, they will be able to do the same with Salah.

Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool

Warnock also says that it would be hard for Liverpool to reject a huge offer if they receive one next year. But, selling the 31-year-old at the end of the season would be the right decision rather than letting him leave in January.

Warnock said:

“Everyone’s replaceable. I’ve said it about [Luis] Suarez, I’ve said it about [Philippe] Coutinho, and he [Salah] will be replaceable in time think the big problem is with Salah if you get a £175million offer from Saudi Arabia that’s difficult to say no to. “I wouldn’t sell him in January but maybe next season, but only if you’ve got someone else lined up. You’d have to have someone exciting lined up, the one player that springs to mind is [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia. He’s the one player you look at where you think he’s young and has potential and can play, but he’s a left-sided player, could he play on the right?”

The Daily Mail reports that Napoli have no intention of selling their star man for cheap and want at least £86m. So, Liverpool will have to spend big to purchase the Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia is comfortable playing on the left-wing so he wouldn’t be an ideal replacement for Salah. However, the Napoli star is one of the best young talents in the world, therefore he could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they opt to sign him.