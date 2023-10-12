Chelsea have advantage in signing Habib Diarra

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea have a distinct advantage over Juventus in the race to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

The London giants have signed several emerging players since their takeover from Clearlake Capital Group and a number of them are currently away on season-long loan deals. Chelsea are likely to continue with the same for the future and Calciomercato claim that this would offer them an advantage over Juventus in the pursuit of Diarra.

Diarra is currently contracted to French top-flight club Strasbourg where Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has a majority stake since last season. As a result, the Blues could control the midfielder’s future. The Premier League side are most likely to be given first priority which would represent a blow for the former Serie A champions.

Future deal

Diarra made his breakthrough with the Ligue 1 outfit last season and he is now a key member of the first-team squad. The 19-year-old started off his career from the defensive midfield position, but he has since played in central and attacking midfield as well as from the right wing. His versatility could be a huge plus for him in future.

Juventus have identified his potential in advance, but Chelsea are in a strong position to beat them to his signature if they wish to do so. For now, the Blues are loaded with midfield and attacking options. They signed Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Lesley Ugochokwu to strengthen the midfield department this summer.

Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku were added to strengthen the playmaker role and they don’t need more reinforcements for the time being. Chelsea and Boehly may allow the youngster to continue his development at Strasbourg for a while before assessing whether he would represent a good piece of signing for them. Diarra has already impressed with his distribution, creativity and ball control and he should only improve with more first-team experience.