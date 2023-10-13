Liverpool blow as Andy Robertson dislocates his shoulder

Liverpool have suffered a huge injury blow with left-back Andy Robertson dislocating his shoulder on international duty with Scotland last night.

Robertson has been ever-present for the Merseyside giants in the Premier League this campaign but he could now miss an extended run of matches following his injury last night. The 29-year-old captained Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain, but had to go off before the half-time break after dislocating his shoulder, as per James Pearce of The Athletic.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has confirmed that the £35 million star will return to Liverpool to be assessed. The news is a big blow for the Premier League club, who have crucial games coming up in the top-flight.

Huge blow

Liverpool started the top-flight season in fantastic fashion with 16 points from 6 games before their unfortunate loss at Tottenham Hotspur where they were denied a clear-cut goal. In the subsequent game, they played out a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion away from home, but they are still only 3 points behind league leaders Tottenham.

The club’s next 4 league games are against Everton, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Brentford with 3 of those at Anfield. On paper, they should be comfortable wins for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but the fans will be concerned if Robertson is unavailable. Kostas Tsimikas always has a mistake in him and we saw it against Leicester City last month.

Opposition forwards could consider him as a weak link in the Liverpool defence which has been far from rubber tight this season. They have tended to concede in almost every game and the club face a huge challenge ahead without Robertson, who has saved their blushes with some key tackles and clearances in the box already this season.

Liverpool were recently without Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic with injuries versus Brighton. While the trio could return following the international break, the setback for Robertson could leave a sour taste for Klopp, who will surely have something to say in his pre-match press conference before the Merseyside derby.