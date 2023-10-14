Man Utd made move to sign Xavi Simons from PSG

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United made a big offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons during the previous transfer window.

The Red Devils added more creativity to their squad last summer with the purchase of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, but it appears they were also keen on landing Simons from Paris Saint-Germain. L’Equipe reveal that United made a huge offer to sign the Dutchman as soon as PSG re-signed him from PSV Eindhoven via a buy-back clause.

However, the French champions turned down the proposal as it had no benefit for them. L’Equipe reveal that PSV would have received the entire transfer sum from Simons’ sale as per the conditions of the buy-back clause. PSG won’t be able to secure a financial gain from Simons until after the 2024 summer transfer window.

Top-class player

Simons had a fine season with PSV, accumulating 22 goals and 12 assists. His brilliant performances caught the eye of PSG, who had no qualms in triggering the buy-back clause available to them. Within a short period, PSG took the decision to loan him out to RB Leipzig, who were initially keen on signing him on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old has made a good start for the German club with 3 goals and 4 assists to his name and PSG will be hoping that he can continue the good work for the rest of the campaign. Judging by his contract situation, the Ligue 1 giants won’t have the option of cashing in on him next summer and may have to wait until January 2025.

Meanwhile, United will be disappointed to have missed out on the youngster. PSG were always in a strong position to retain his services with the buy-back option and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will return for him in future as he has the ability to play on either flank or in the no.10 position. He can also be deployed in the false 9 role.