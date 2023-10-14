Liverpool eyeing swoop for Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swoop for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Insider.

After joining the Bavarian club back in 2020 from Manchester City in a £45m deal, the 27-year-old initially struggled to showcase his best in the German Bundesliga having just returned from a serious knee issue.

However, the winger has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring six goals in seven league appearances. So, it appears after being impressed by the German’s recent displays, the Merseyside club have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool have identified Sane as a top-tier target to replace Mohamed Salah – who has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times.

The report further claims that Jurgen Klopp is a ‘huge admirer’ of the 27-year-old so Liverpool could opt to make a swoop for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Sane to Liverpool

However, Football Insider states that Bayern Munich are keen on keeping hold of their star man and are willing to hold talks with the player to tie him down into a long-term contract.

Salah is a talismanic figure for Liverpool so if he were to move away then that would be a huge loss for Klopp’s side. However, it would be impossible to reject if Al-Ittihad, who have been the most interested club in acquiring his service, submit a formal proposal worth around £200m for the Egyptian, especially given, that he is set to turn 32 next year.

The Saudi Arabian club have previously seen £150m rejected by Liverpool and it has been suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are willing to return with an improved bid next year.

Sane – valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt – would be a great coup for Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah if they manage to lure the German international to Anfield.

But, Bayern Munich are expected to be desperate to keep hold of their star man so it is going to be extremely difficult for the Merseyside club to persuade Thomas Tuchel’s side to sell Sane should they formalise their interest.