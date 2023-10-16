Man Utd battle Liverpool for Marc Guehi

Manchester United are showing keen interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but face competition from Liverpool, according to a report from Football Insider.

Despite bringing back Jonny Evans to the club during the summer, the Red Devils are still looking to sign a new centre-back ahead of the new year.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez already suffered serious injuries in the 2023-24 campaign while Harry Maguire has made it clear that he won’t accept a role on the bench for long.

Maguire’s situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, and a potential exit cannot be ruled out, so Man Utd would need a replacement and Guehi has emerged as a serious target.

However, United would face stiff competition as Football Insider claims that Liverpool are also showing a keen interest while the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham are also keeping an eye on things. Guehi earns a reported wage of £50,000-a-week and has a deal at Selhurst Park until 2026.

The 23-year-old joined from Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of around £20m and has been outstanding for the Eagles. He is now a regular member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad and was on the bench as the Three Lions beat Australia 1-0 in a Wembley friendly last week.

Could Liverpool move for him?

Guehi has been immense for Palace over the last 18 months, and needless to say, all big clubs are vying for his signature. He manages around 1.4 tackles and 4.9 clearances per game.

Liverpool badly need a new central defender next season. In fact, they were looking to sign one in the summer, but Jurgen Klopp was forced to focus on bringing in more central midfielders following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Virgil van Dijk remains the best defender at the club but he is not getting any younger. Joel Matip is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and chances are high that he won’t be offered a new deal.

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are solid players but they are injury prone. The club need a top-quality centre-back, and Guehi fits the bill.

However, it won’t be easy to sign him as Liverpool would face stiff competition from the likes of Man Utd and others.