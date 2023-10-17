Early Liverpool injury update v Everton

Liverpool will face Everton in the Merseyside derby clash in the Premier League on Saturday (21 October) at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp could miss several key players through injuries and suspension.

According to injury expert, Ben Dinnery, the Reds could be without as many as seven first-team players for this game.

Writing on his website, Premier Injuries, Dinnery suggests that both Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo could struggle to get themselves fit for the clash with Everton. Gakpo picked up a nasty injury against Tottenham Hotspur, and while he is out of his brace, he is probably not ready yet to take part in a full-throttle game like this.

Robertson picked up a shoulder injury during the international break while playing for Scotland and he looked in severe pain. The left-back usually has great fitness, but he could be out for a while. Dinnery suggests that both Robertson and Gakpo have only a 25% chance of featuring, which is very low.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended for this game after they picked up red cards against Spurs. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Stefan Bajcetic are long-term absentees for Liverpool, and no return date has been placed for them.

Momentum

The Reds have dominated the Merseyside derby in recent years, especially at Anfield. Liverpool have made a strong start to the season are they are likely to challenge for the Premier League title.

Everton, on the other hand, narrowly escaped relegations in their previous two campaigns, but they have made a decent start so far under Sean Dyche. The Toffees once used to be a formidable side in the Premier League, but they are not the same force anymore.

The gulf in quality between the two clubs is huge. At the same time, this is a derby game and teams tend to raise their levels in such fixtures. Robertson is certain to miss out, and Kostas Tsimikas is likely to replace him.