Liverpool eye move for Bayern star Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to Christian Falk.

The 20-year-old is seen as an “amazing” talent and he has all the qualities to be a world-class winger-cum-attacking midfielder in the future.

At such a tender age, he has already made 24 appearances for the German national team. He has progressed through the youth ranks at Bayern and has made over 130 appearances already.

The youngster has a contract at the club until 2026, but the German giants are struggling to tie him down to an improved deal. Bild journalist Falk claims that Musiala’s agent is not talking to the club over a new contract extension, and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in luring the player to England.

“Our Story: FC Liverpool is interested in Jamal Musiala (20) [from] Bayern Munich. His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract (Til 2026) with Bayern,” wrote Falk on Twitter.

Top-class player

Musiala would be a superb signing for the Reds if they can get him on board. Jurgen Klopp must use his German contacts to get him to Anfield, as he can be a superstar in the Premier League.

Blessed with pace, skill, and exemplary vision, ae is very confident on the ball and can play well between the lines. Musiala has a strong right foot and therefore either plays on the left or in the no 10 role. He can cut back the ball on his right foot which allows him to unleash a shot on goal.

At the same time, he can find perfect gaps for his teammates and exploit space in the opposition’s defence. He can be lethal during counter-attacks, and his best strength lies in versatility.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Leroy Sane this week, but it’s Musiala they should try to get him in the summer. However, the German is valued at around £95m by Transfermarkt so any potential deal won’t come cheap.