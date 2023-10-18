Liverpool receive boost to sign Andre Trindade

Liverpool have received a big boost in pursuit of Fluminense star Andre Trindade as the midfielder could leave Estadio do Maracana next year, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After displaying promising performances in recent times, the 22-year-old has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with the Reds among those to have registered their interest.

The Merseyside club reportedly made an attempt to secure his signature last summer, but the Brazilian side were reluctant to let their star man leave in mid-season. So, it has been suggested that having failed to secure his signature last time around, Liverpool could look to purchase him in January.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Andre is ready to take the next step in his career and could move away next year. So, Liverpool might be able to persuade the midfielder to join the club in January should they formalise their interest.

Andre to Liverpool

However, the journalist claims that Fluminense are strong negotiator so Liverpool are set to face a tough challenge to secure his signature. But, Romano states that Andre is a talented player and has a great mentality therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club should they manage to acquire his service.

Romano wrote:

“I think he (Andre) could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense – it won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations. But Andre is absolutely ready for the next step – he’s very talented, and has a great mentality.”

It has recently been reported that Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for him, but given, that Liverpool have been looking to sign him since last summer, they are seemingly leading this race at the moment.

Andre is technically sound, dynamic, has the ability to link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and can contribute defensively as well.

The Brazilian – valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt – has showcased his talent in his country’s top-flight and the Anfield faithful will be hoping that the youngster will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.