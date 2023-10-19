Liverpool in battle with Chelsea & Arsenal to sign Osimhen

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Arsenal over a deal to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Sun.

After moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona back in 2020, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world, helping his side win the Scudetto last term after more than three decades.

The Nigerian has continued to showcase his best this season as well, scoring six goals in eight league appearances. So, it’s not a surprise to see that big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing the African.

According to the report by The Sun, Liverpool are looking to purchase Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window and they have been watching him closely in recent times ahead of a potential move.

The report further claims that the 24-year-old’s relationship with Napoli have deteriorated in recent times following the club mocking him on Social media. The Sun also states that Osimhen doesn’t see ‘eye to eye’ with the Azzurri boss Rudi Garcia. So, the forward could opt to move away next year and Liverpool could manage to secure his signature by taking advantage of this situation should they formalise their interest.

Battle

However, the report claims that Chelsea and Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for Osimhen to reinforce their frontline. So, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the African.

The Sun suggests that Napoli are likely to demand a fee north of £100m to sell Osimhen, so Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal will have to break the bank to secure the forward’s signature.

Osimhen is quick, strong, brilliant in the air, possesses the poacher’s instinct, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, the Napoli star would be a great coup for Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal should any one of those clubs lure him away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, it is going to be very interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign Osimhen if Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal battle out with each other over this deal next year.