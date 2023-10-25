Chelsea really interested in signing Barcelona’s Gavi



According to Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea are really interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi in the forthcoming transfer windows.

The 19-year-old is currently one of the best young midfielders in European football and he has already accumulated over 100 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. The club committed him to a new long-term contract last summer, but question marks remain over his future amid their financial woes.

As per Sport, the Catalan giants are reluctant to lose their prized assets but may need a big sale to ease their financial burden. Gavi and Pedri are the two with the most offers and it is claimed that Chelsea are in the front row to sign the former, who could be valued over £87 million in case of a departure.

Ambitious move

Chelsea have changed their transfer policy since the 2023 January transfer window. They have focused on signing emerging stars and players entering the prime of their careers. Gavi would fit perfectly into their plans. The teenager is a central midfielder by trade, but also has the ability to play on the left wing.

It is unlikely that Chelsea will spend big on him in January, considering they are on the look out for a new striker. Brentford star Ivan Toney is one of the top names on their winter shortlist. However, they could realistically make an approach in the summer. The club will need to convince him over a transfer.

The London giants are currently out of Europe and judging by their start to the season, they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League. Things could change in the coming months, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do to transform the club into contenders for the top 4 again. If Manchester City enter the race for example, they would have an advantage over Chelsea in the pursuit of the highly-rated Spaniard.