Liverpool interested in signing Chelsea star Ian Maatsen

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Ian Maatsen in January, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to the West London club back in 2019, the 21-year-old struggled to find regular game-time for the Blues. So, he was sent out on loan on several occasions to develop his career by playing regular first-team football.

The Dutchman showcased glimpses of his talent out on loan in the Championship over the last couple of seasons. However, upon returning from the loan stint, he has found himself on the periphery for Chelsea this season.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are open to cashing-in on him in the winter window and Liverpool are interested in signing Maatsen to reinforce their left side of defence.

The report further claims that the Anfield club could make a move for him if they wish to reinforce the left-back position in January and Maatsen is willing to play regular first-team football for a big club so he would be open to joining the Reds.

TEAMtalk also states that Chelsea previously accepted a fee of around £31m to sell the youngster and they could accept a similar fee next year if Liverpool match it.

Maatsen to Liverpool

So, the Merseyside club will have to spend a sizable amount of money to purchase the Dutchman. However, the report says that luring Maatsen to Anfield won’t be straightforward for Jurgen Klopp’s side as Manchester City are also eyeing a swoop for him.

With Andy Robertson set to turn 30 next year and Konstantinos Tsimikas failing to challenge the Scotsman for the first-team place, purchasing a new left-back would be the right decision and Maatsen could be a shrewd acquisition.

The Chelsea star is comfortable playing out from the back, is excellent in defensive contributions and can wriggle past opposition defenders in tight areas. The Dutchman is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player going forward.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Maatsen to reinforce their backline in the upcoming transfer window.