Liverpool lead race to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inácio

Liverpool have reportedly jumped in front of the queue to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio in the upcoming transfer window, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, it was thought that the Reds would be looking to strengthen their engine room and the backline last summer to challenge on all fronts this season.

However, although the Merseyside club opted to revamp the midfield department in the summer window, they didn’t sign anyone to solidify their backline.

Liverpool have struggled with their defensive frailties this season as they have found it difficult to keep a clean-sheet, though Jurgen Klopp’s side have been managing to win games courtesy of attacking prowess.

So, it appears Klopp has realised that issue and therefore, the Anfield club have been exploring the market to bolster the defence next year.

Inácio to Liverpool

Several names have emerged as potential targets for Liverpool with Inacio being mentioned as a serious option. However, it has previously been suggested that Manchester United are also interested in acquiring his service.

However, according to the report by Sport Bild, Man Utd have now withdrawn from the race to sign Inácio and Liverpool are currently the ‘favourite’ to secure the Portuguese’s signature.

The report further claims that Klopp has identified the 22-year-old as an ideal option to reinforce the defence so the Merseyside club could make a swoop for him next year.

Sport Bild also states that Inacio has a £43m release clause included in his current contract so Liverpool will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to lure the centre-back to Anfield.

The Sporting star is a left-footed defender, he is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Inácio is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually manage to sign Inácio if they opt to formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.