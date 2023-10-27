Man Utd & Tottenham in battle to sign Sebastian Caceres

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle to sign Uruguayan star Sebastian Cáceres, as per Fanaticos.

Having struggled with their defensive frailties this season, the Red Devils have seemingly prioritised bolstering their backline in the upcoming transfer window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi being among them, but Cáceres is now emerging as a serious target.

The Club America defender has managed to establish himself as one of the best centre-back in the Liga MX after moving to the Estadio Azteca back in 2020.

The 24-year-old has now also secured his place in Uruguay’s first eleven and he played a key role in defeating Brazil in the World Cup qualifying encounter earlier this month.

Battle

According to the report by Fanaticos, Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the South American’s development for a while and having been impressed by his recent performances, United have decided to register a firm interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Club America want a fee of around £4m to sell their star man and the record Premier League champions are ready to match the figure to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

However, Fanaticos states that Tottenham are also keen on purchasing Cáceres so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for him.

Spurs are currently thin in numbers in their defensive department so they are reportedly willing to sign a new centre-back to reinforce their backline. A few players have been mentioned as potential targets for the Lilywhites with Cáceres now emerging as a serious option.

The 24-year-old, standing at 6ft tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Cáceres could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature. It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to purchase him should the Red Devils and the Lilywhites go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.