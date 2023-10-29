Arsenal reignite interest in signing Martin Zubimendi



According to Mirror, Arsenal have reignited their interest in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi under the recommendation of manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was on the radar of the London giants last winter, but he was reluctant to leave Sociedad as he wanted to help them qualify and play in the Champions League. He has managed to fulfil both of those wishes with the La Liga outfit and Mirror claim that Arsenal are prepared to make a fresh move for his signature. Zubimendi is protected by a £53 million release clause in his contract.

Possible winter deal

Zubimendi was regularly linked with a move away from Sociedad earlier this year, but he clarified that he is fully committed to the Basque outfit. Arsenal will be hoping to change his stance in January where Arteta could be looking to reinforce the midfield.

Arsenal currently have Declan Rice, Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny as their defensive midfielders, but there could be changes soon. Jorginho has been linked with a return to Italian football for some period of time.

He may not necessarily leave the club this winter but there is a possibility of a summer exit. Elneny, on the other hand, has been a fringe player. His contract was extended until June 2024 earlier this year after his knee injury.

Partey has been a key player for the Gunners over the last 3 years but has been injury prone too. There was Saudi interest in Partey back in the summer and those clubs could return for him during the January transfer window.

If one of Partey or Jorginho leave, Arteta will want a top quality replacement. Zubimendi would fit in perfectly as he is good with his distribution, ball recoveries and has a strong aerial presence despite being only 180cm.

Arteta is clearly an admirer of his compatriot, who has also been associated with a move to Barcelona. The La Liga giants may not afford him, considering their problems over the huge wage bill with La Liga authorities.