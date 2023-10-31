Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Denzel Dumfries

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

After struggling with their defensive issues last term, it was thought that the Reds would look to strengthen their backline last summer. However, they focused on revamping their engine room and decided not to sign anyone before the deadline to bolster the defence.

So, it appears having reinforced other areas of the squad last time around, Liverpool are now looking to strengthen their backline by purchasing a new fullback.

According to the report by Calciomercato, after being impressed by Dumfries’ recent impressive displays, Liverpool have decided to register their interest in signing the Netherlands international to support Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The report further claims that Inter could demand a fee of around £35m if they are forced to cash-in so the Merseyside club will have to spend big to acquire the 27-year-old’s service.

Battle

Calciomercato also states that Dumfries possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side should they manage to lure him to Anfield.

However, the report says that Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him so Liverpool are set to face a tough challenge from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for Dumfries.

United have been linked with a move for the Dutchman for a very long time, however, they haven’t made a concrete approach to secure his signature yet. So, it remains to be seen whether they opt to make a move for him next year to bolster their backline.

The Inter star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in delivering crosses from the wide areas and can also chip-in with some important goals.

So, he could be a solid signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign Dumfries if the Reds go head-to-head with the record Premier League champions over this deal next year.