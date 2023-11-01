Man Utd planning to reignite interest in signing Diogo Costa

Manchester United are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing FC Porto star Diogo Costa in January, as per the Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The Red Devils decided to revamp their goalkeeping department in the last transfer window after letting long-term server, David de Gea leave the club.

Several players were mentioned as potential targets for United with Costa being among them, but they eventually opted to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a £43m deal.

However, the Cameroonian hasn’t had a great start to his life in the Premier League, conceding 23 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions. So, it appears after getting concerned by the African’s recent poor performances, Erik ten Hag is already contemplating signing a new shot-stopper to reinforce the goalkeeping department.

According to the report by A Bola, Man Utd are looking to revive their interest in signing Costa and they have already started gathering data about the player’s recent performances ahead of a potential move in January.

Costa to Man Utd

The report further claims that Porto have made it clear that they have no intention of selling their star man unless the player’s potential suitors such as Man Utd opt to trigger his £65m release clause. So, the record Premier League champions will have to spend big to acquire the Portuguese’s service next year.

A Bola also states that Man Utd are keen on signing Costa so they are willing to wait until next summer to purchase him if they fail to lure him to Old Trafford in the winter window.

Costa, standing at 6ft 1in star, is a highly talented player, he is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, can play the sweeper keeper role and also is an excellent shot-stopper. So, he could be a great coup for United if they manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, having recently spent big to sign Onana, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd would splash the £65m to sign another goalkeeper, especially given their transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and they need to reinforce other positions as well.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Costa next year to bolster their goalkeeping position.