Man Utd suffer blow as Casemiro picks up fresh injury

Manchester United have suffered a fresh blow as Casemiro has sustained an injury during the Carabao Cup encounter versus Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have endured a dire start to this season, losing eight of the first 15 encounters in all competitions. Their misery has been amplified following the 3-0 capitulation versus the Magpies at Old Trafford last night.

It has been suggested that United’s injury problems have been the main issue behind their downfall this season as they have been without several of their key defenders in recent times.

Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have all been sidelined for an extended period. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also out for the last few weeks due to a hamstring issue but he has now returned to full fitness.

However, the bad news for United is that Casemiro has now also picked up a fresh injury. The Brazilian returned with an issue from the last international break and as a result, he couldn’t feature for United in the last few games.

United suffer blow

The South American returned to action against Eddie Howe’s side last night but he could only play for half of the game. When asked what’s the reason behind Casemiro’s substitution, Erik ten Hag confirmed that the 31-year-old sustained a fresh issue just before the interval so he couldn’t carry on in the second half.

Ten Hag said:

“He was injured. Just before half-time, he got an injury. That’s why we had to take him off.”

Having enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford last term after joining the club in a £70m deal, Casemiro has struggled to showcase his best this season. So, questions have already started to arise whether he can help United drag out of this rut.

Nevertheless, he still is the mainstay of Ten Hag’s midfield department so the former Real Madrid star’s injury is going to be a huge blow for United if he were to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Therefore, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the South American’s injury isn’t anything serious and he will be able to return to action soon.