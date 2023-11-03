Manchester United predicted line-up against Fulham

Manchester United will be travelling to the Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils have endured a dire start to this season, but after winning three consecutive encounters in all competitions, it looked like they started to turn the corner.

However, following back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the record Premier League champions have currently found themselves in a crisis.

So, they will have to win the game tomorrow to ease up the pressure a bit, however, it will be extremely difficult to achieve that if they continue to perform the way they have been doing in recent fixtures.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Fulham

United have been stung with several injury problems at the moment and their hefty injury list has now grown following Casemiro’s latest hamstring problem.

It has been suggested that the Brazilian will have to remain sidelined for a few weeks. So, he has now joined Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the casualty list. In addition, Victor Lindelof is in doubt ahead of this encounter due to illness.

So, Erik ten Hag will be without several of his key players tomorrow, but Andre Onana is set to continue between the sticks and Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Raphael Varane could start in this encounter after recovering from illness and he could commence alongside Harry Maguire at the back.

Diogo Dalot could continue in the right-back position and Sergio Reguilon should start on the opposite flank for Ten Hag’s side. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to his full fitness after recovering from a hamstring issue and he even played in the last game versus the Magpies, but he might have to settle for a place on the bench tomorrow.

Sofyan Amrabat could start in the defensive midfield position and alongside him, Mason Mount might be in the engine room for the Red Devils. In that case, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes should return to the starting eleven in the attacking midfield position after commencing on the bench in midweek. Marcus Rashford and Antony could be on either flank, while Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line for Man Utd. So, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho will have to settle for a place on the bench.