Liverpool eye move for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are understood to be favorites to sign Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz at the end of the season, according to Football Transfers.

The Reds are gearing up for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah and have set sight on Wirtz as a viable replacement. There is a belief within the club that Wirtz could step into Salah’s shoes should he make his exit from Anfield, especially given the interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Jurgen Klopp holds a strong admiration for the 20-year-old Wirtz, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, tallying six goals and nine assists in 15 matches thus far.

Wirtz valuation is set at €37.3m (£32.4m) according to FootballTransfers, although it’s worth noting that his value had soared to €79m (£68.5m) before his injury in late 2022. Any unexpected triumph in the Bundesliga would likely drive up his asking price once more.

Klopp’s shared nationality with Wirtz as a fellow German could play a persuasive role, and there is a distinct Bundesliga influence within the Reds’ squad, with the likes of Joel Matip, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ibrahima Konate all having made the transition from the Bundesliga to Liverpool.

Klopp looking to raid the Bundesliga gem?

Wirtz has been showcasing excellent form for Bayer Leverkusen, amassing an impressive six goals and nine assists in various competitions while Xabi Alonso’s team maintains an undefeated record this season.

Alonso himself drew parallels between the 12-cap German international and Lionel Messi earlier this year, shedding light on why numerous top European clubs are vying for his signature.

Wirtz is under contract until the summer of 2027, making it likely that a substantial offer in the vicinity of £80m would be necessary to lure him away from the BayArena.

However, Leverkusen are inclined to resist a January sale if they remain contenders for their maiden Bundesliga title.

While Leverkusen might reject bids for Wirtz in January, the prospect of him joining Klopp’s Liverpool awaits at the end of the season.