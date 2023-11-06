Manchester United battle Real Madrid for Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United are still interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, but they face strong competition from Real Madrid, according to a report from Spanish publication AS.

Securing a new center-back is a top priority for United in the upcoming winter transfer window, and Inacio has garnered substantial interest.

AS claims that The Leões are prepared to accept an initial €45 million (£39m) fee, complemented by an additional €15 million [£12m] (total £52m) tied to performance-related incentives that Inacio is likely to meet.

United have grappled with multiple defensive injuries this season, with players like Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia still sidelined, while Raphael Varane has also missed portions of the current campaign. Consequently, Ten Hag has been compelled to rely on the services of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans.

Good move for the Red Devils?

Sporting Lisbon’s prestigious Alcochete academy has a rich history of nurturing top Portuguese talents, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Nuno Mendes, Joao Moutinho to Rafael Leao. The latest addition to this illustrious lineage is Goncalo Inacio, who has transitioned from Sporting’s youth development to donning the Portuguese national team jersey.

With over 120 appearances for Sporting, Inacio has exhibited remarkable versatility, amassing 11 goals and eight assists while primarily occupying the central defender position. His prowess in aerial duels and skillful distribution from the back underscore his effectiveness.

Inacio’s potential as an elite central defender is unmistakable, and his standout season at Sporting is bound to capture the attention of European clubs. It’s no surprise the likes of Madrid and United are on the heels of the Portuguese international.

His adeptness in ball-playing, defensive solidity and aerial dominance would make him a valuable addition to Ten Hag’s team should a transfer come to fruition.

However, when Madrid come calling, the chances are high that the player will be tempted to move to Spain rather than packing his bag to join Old Trafford even though the Red Devils can offer a better pay package.