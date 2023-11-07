Liverpool to revive interest in signing Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Napoli star Piotr Zielinski next year, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Merseyside club hold a long-term interest in the Poland international as they reportedly tried to sign him before he joined the Azzuri back in 2016 from Udinese, but a move eventually fell through. The Reds were even linked with the midfielder ahead of the last transfer window, but they didn’t make a concrete approach before the deadline.

Now, citing the print version of Corriere dello Sport, the Mirror states that Zielinski’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he is unlikely to renew his deal. So, he is expected to leave for free at the end of this season and Liverpool are looking to reignite their interest in signing him by taking advantage of this situation.

Zielinski to Liverpool

So, Liverpool can manage to sign Zielinski in a cut-price deal in January or for free next summer if they make a concrete approach. However, the report claims that purchasing the midfielder won’t be straightforward for Jurgen Klopp’s side as Juventus are also keen on signing him.

After moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the midfielder has managed to establish himself as a key player for the Azzurri over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto last term and a Coppa Italia a few years back.

Zielinski – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, comfortable on both feet, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals, can create chances for attackers and also works hard without possession.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they sign him next year. However, having recently spent big to revamp their engine room, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club opt to sign another midfielder in the upcoming window.

However, given the midfielder is set to be available for free next summer, Liverpool might not want to miss out on an opportunity such as this to sign their long-term target.