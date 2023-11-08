Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez will be fit to face Man City

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be available for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old started the recent 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on the road, but he was substituted before the hour mark by manager Mauricio Pochettino. The midfielder suffered a knock to his ankle following a nasty challenge from Sergio Romero and was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk after Spurs went down to 9 men.

In an update on X, Edul has now revealed that the Argentine asked to be substituted as he had discomfort in his ankle. However, the World Cup winner will be fit in time for the weekend meeting against Man City before reporting for training with his national side.

Big boost

Fernandez joined the Blues from Benfica during the 2023 winter transfer window and he has since been one of their best performers. The Argentine played as a defensive midfielder in the second half of last season, but he has been operating centrally this campaign with the acquisition of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentina international has just 1 goal to his name from 35 appearances for Chelsea, but he has caught the eye with his tackling, duel winning ability and knack for making key passes. Hence, his availability on Sunday should be a huge boost for Chelsea, who face a difficult challenge against City despite the home advantage.

Chelsea registered a 4-1 win to end Spurs’ unbeaten start to the league season, but they had it easy with their rivals having two players sent off in either half. They face a tedious challenge against City who have beaten them in the last 6 meetings. 4 of those matches have ended 1-0 in favour of Pep Guardiola’s side. Chelsea failed to score in any of those games, but they have the chance to end the dreadful streak with a statement victory this weekend.