Ex-PL star says Liverpool ace Salah looking sharp this term

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has claimed that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is coming back to his best this season.

Upon moving to Anfield back in 2017 from AS Roma in a £37m deal, the 31-year-old has managed to establish himself as the talismanic figure for the Merseyside club, helping his side win everything over the last few years.

However, Liverpool endured a dire campaign last term and the Egyptian looked a bit off the pace after signing a new contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side, though he eventually managed to accumulate 31 goal contributions in the league after returning to his best during the later stages of last season.

The African has enjoyed a promising start to this campaign, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 11 league appearances.

Now, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel has said that Salah has regained his form this season and is ‘coming back’ to his old self. The ex-midfielder further states that the Egyptian has been a lot sharper in his movements and that is a huge positive for Liverpool.

Mikel heaps praise on Salah

Mikel said:

“Salah is bang on it, it looks like he’s coming back to his old Salah, he’s scoring goals now, you can see his movement is a lot sharper.”

Salah has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the last few years so it would be a huge loss for Klopp’s side if they fail to keep him at the club as Al-Ittihad have been eyeing a swoop for him.

The Saudi Arabian club expressed a firm interest in signing Salah and even reportedly submitted an official proposal worth around £150m last summer. However, Liverpool rejected the offer as they weren’t willing to let their star man leave.

However, it has been suggested that although Al-Ittihad couldn’t manage to secure the forward’s signature last time around, they haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are now planning to return with an improved bid in the January window to persuade Liverpool to cash-in.

So, if Liverpool are eventually forced to let Salah, valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt, leave the club then the Anfield club will have to find a suitable replacement for the Egyptian.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool decide to sell Salah if they receive an enormous offer from Al-Ittihad in the upcoming window.