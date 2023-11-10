Arsenal and Man Utd have Todibo in their sights



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Frenchman is currently a key player in the central defensive department for Nice, who are top of the French top-flight. His form has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Man United but Sport claim that the Premier League duo will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign him.

The source add that the Ligue 1 outfit have ruled out his departure midway through the season. Meanwhile, Sport claim that Barcelona are hoping Arsenal or United sign him such that they can benefit from the 20% sell-on clause and ease their financial woes. A transfer for the Frenchman could cost £35 million.

Top-class defender

Todibo has been linked with Premier League clubs for the past few months. He was touted to move to United during the last transfer window, but an official offer was never made. The Red Devils have now been joined by Arsenal in the pursuit and it appears Todibo could end in the English top tier.

The 23-year-old is an excellent passer of the ball, but also likes to involve himself in tackles and duels. He is also gifted with tremendous recovery pace and these are attributes that have set him apart from his teammates at Nice. The South Coast club seem adamant on their not-for-sale stance for January, but they are unlikely to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Even if they were to win the Ligue 1 title against the odds, Todibo may still want to make the next step in his playing career. Both Arsenal and United could spend big next summer but it may eventually depend on which club can assure him with regular first-team minutes. The Frenchman may not want to join somewhere without the assurance of a consistent starting position.