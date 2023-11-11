Ten Hag says he is not happy with Marcus Rashford’s form

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he isn’t happy with Marcus Rashford’s form this season.

United enjoyed a promising campaign under the former Ajax boss’ guidance last term and Rashford played a crucial role in that, scoring a career-best 30 goals in all competitions and helping the Red Devils overcome their six years of trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup.

However, the 26-year-old has struggled to continue showcasing his best this term, scoring a solitary goal in 15 appearances in all competitions. As a result of their talisman’s poor performances, United have struggled to score goals this campaign.

Now, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Luton Town, Ten Hag has said that he is not happy with Rashford’s form and the player himself knows that he needs to do better.

The Dutchman further claims that Rashford holds high expectations of himself so he will be back to his best going forward. So, there is nothing to worry about in his current situation.

Ten Hag unhappy about Rashford’s form

Ten Hag said:

“I think he[Rashford] is not happy, we are not happy but that is because we have an expectation. He has high expectations from himself and in this moment, he is not in the best form. I know he will be back and I know when the team is playing better, he will be playing better. “He will go and score goals, I am confident on that. Also this season, he will improve and he will score goals. He is totally in the team and he is totally aware of everything. He will be back on track soon. It can happen very quickly. Sometimes you only need one game. I am sure that he will get there.”

Although Rashford has managed to establish himself as a talismanic for United in recent times after coming through the club’s youth system, he has shown that he can be inconsistent.

So, there was a concern ahead of this season whether he could replicate last season’s form this term and eventually that concern has turned out to be true.

Rashford – valued at around £66m by Transfermarkt – is deemed one of the best talents in the world, but he has to showcase consistency to keep hold of that status.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Man Utd star can turn his fortune around and score goals on a regular basis in the coming years to prove his doubters wrong.