Raheem Sterling stands out for Chelsea in Man City stalemate



Raheem Sterling was the stand-out performer for Chelsea during their thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

The England international has been one of the best performing players for the London giants this season. He netted his 5th league goal of the campaign in the draw against City. The attacker also impressed with several other aspects of his game.

He dribbled with pace and precision against Kyle Walker on the left flank. Sterling was a constant threat for his compatriot and won an impressive 3 take-ons over 90 minutes.

Sterling also won a stunning 9 ground duels alongside 3 fouls and 3 tackles. The 28-year-old had an average debut season with Chelsea but has grown in confidence in his 2nd year.

The £44 million star has looked more like the player who dominated opponents during his Man City days and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with his current run of form.

Sterling was surprisingly not selected by England manager Gareth Southgate. He has continued to ignore the winger this season despite him playing with confidence under his belt.

The decision is a blessing in disguise for Chelsea, who have picked up several injuries in the early part of the campaign.

They are missing several big names including Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah. Out of those, Nkunku and Lavia are close to their comebacks.

Chelsea may have not beaten City in Sunday’s meeting, but there are plenty of good things to carry forward. They went toe-to-toe with the best team in Europe at the present point of time.

They could have won the game on another day. Malo Gusto was guilty of squandering a brilliant chance at 3-3. He came on for Reece James, who would have surely converted into a goal.

Chelsea are back in the top 10 with the stalemate against City. They are ranked 10th in the table with 16 points, 10 behind fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are occupying the fourth spot.