Alexander-Arnold reveals he’s learning new role from Stones

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he is learning the new ‘hybrid’ role from Manchester City star John Stones.

Jurgen Klopp used the 25-year-old as an out-and-out right-back over the last few years, however, his lack of efficiency in defensive contributions has seemingly forced the Reds’ boss to change his position.

The Englishman now plays as an inverted fullback – where he comes in-field to take the ball from the back and plays through the lines to the attackers. Alexander-Arnold is efficient with the ball at his feet so he has managed to settle down in that new role seamlessly.

Now, the Liverpool ace has revealed that he has been watching Stones’ video clip to learn about the new ‘hybrid’ role. The former Everton star also plays in a similar role and he has managed to perform at his best in that position in recent times.

Alexander-Arnold learning new role

The Liverpool star further claims that he ‘admires’ Stones very much and the Man City star is an ‘exceptional’ player.

Alexander-Arnold said:

“I enjoy learning about the game. Watching things, watching players, different systems, different teams, how different players play it and there are some players who play it really well. I think as someone who plays the inverted, hybrid role – I don’t know what people call it these days – then it is obviously John Stones. “He is someone who, for a long time, I have admired his game; he is exceptional, so I watch him a lot – clips or even when I am just watching City’s games, I will sit and focus on him. I have always admired him.”

Klopp’s tweak in style of play has helped him cover up the absence of a world-class defensive midfielder following the departure of Fabinho.

Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister have been playing in the deep-lying playmaker position this season. However, while Endo hasn’t been able to showcase his best for the Merseyside club since joining the club last summer, Mac Allister is more comfortable playing in the box-to-box role.

So, deploying Alexander-Arnold in the inverted fullback position has given extra protection to Liverpool’s engine room and the 25-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong in this new role.