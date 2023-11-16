Pundit says he wanted Liverpool to sign Man Utd star Amrabat

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has revealed that he thought Manchester United’s new summer signing Sofyan Amrabat would have been a perfect signing for his former club to reinforce their engine room.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club decided to revamp their engine room in the last transfer window. They opted to purchase four new midfielders after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club.

However, although Jurgen Klopp’s side spent big to strengthen their midfield department, they couldn’t manage to sign a new top-class deep-lying playmaker.

Several names were linked with a move to Anfield with Amrabat being among them, but the Moroccan were reportedly keen on signing for Man Utd. So, he refused to talk with other clubs, and his wish eventually came to fruition as the Red Devils decided to acquire his service on deadline day last summer.

Liverpool eventually opted to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart to strengthen their defensive midfield position. However, the Japanese hasn’t had a great start to this season at Anfield.

Ex-Red wanted Liverpool to sign Amrabat

Now, speaking on the ESPN podcast, Nicol has said that Liverpool need to sign a new defensive midfielder to bring the best out of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as Endo and Curtis Jones aren’t good enough.

The pundit further states that he thought Amrabat would have been a perfect option, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best for United yet.

Nicol said:

“If they can get somebody beside the two of them [Szoboszlai and Mac Allister] they can just take a step further forward. Right now I don’t know [who that could be], I don’t have anyone. “I used to think Amrabat would be the right one beside them, but at United, it’s not quite working out. I thought initially he would be ideal, he could sit just behind the two of them and let them do more going forward. But I don’t think Endo’s the answer, I don’t think Jones is the answer. So right now, I think Liverpool need to be on the lookout for somebody.”

Amrabat burst onto the scenes after enjoying a stellar World Cup last year. However, upon moving to Old Trafford, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best yet.

The midfielder possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s high-pressing system, so Anfield might have been a better destination for Amrabat over the Red Devils. However, he has just joined Man Utd and things could work out for him at Old Trafford over the coming months.