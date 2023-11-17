Pundit predicts Liverpool’s chance of beating Man City

Former midfielder turned pundit Michael Brown has claimed that Liverpool have closed the gap with Manchester City this season and they can get a result against Pep Guardiola’s side in the upcoming game.

Having endured a woeful campaign last term, the Merseyside club decided to revamp their engine room last summer to strengthen their squad and challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a promising start to this season, accumulating 27 points from 12 games and sitting only one point behind the league leaders Man City.

Now, speaking on BBC Sport, Brown has claimed that Liverpool have closed the gap with Pep Guardiola’s side and they are real title contenders this season.

However, the pundit states that although the Merseyside club opted to overhaul their midfield department last summer, they still have frailties in that position so they need to improve on that.

Brown also says that Liverpool’s game against Man City will be a big test for them and they could ‘get a result’ from that encounter.

Pundit claims Liverpool are a title contender

Brown said:

“You have to look and say Liverpool are real title contenders this season and very close to Manchester City. I believe they can get a result. They’ve been unfortunate in a couple of their results, they’ve just chipped away nicely, getting the job done with nothing really special. “That midfield area still needs to improve, but how are they going to get on against this Manchester City team? That is the biggest test. I think they’re really starting to turn a corner and putting pressure on City.”

After drawing against Luton Town in the Premier League, Liverpool have entered the international break having beaten Brentford last Sunday. They will resume their league campaign when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Man City next weekend.

The reigning English champions have been excellent this season so it is going to be extremely difficult for the Merseyside club to come away with a positive result from this fixture. So, it remains to be seen whether they can manage to win this encounter or not.