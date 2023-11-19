Andre Onana returns early to Man Utd after injury



According to The Athletic, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to return to the club early after picking up a pelvic injury on international duty with Cameroon.

The 27-year-old joined Man United from Inter Milan in the last summer transfer window and he has since played every minute for the club in all competitions. His run could, however, end after the international break if he does not recover from the injury picked up in the World Cup qualifier against Mauritius.

The shot-stopper suffered the setback during the closing stages of the game and Cameroon’s hierarchy have confirmed that he won’t be available against Libya next week. The Athletic add that Onana will now return to the Carrington training complex in order to undergo further tests over his pelvic injury.

Doubtful

Onana has been a mainstay between the posts for United since his £47 million move from Inter. He was inconsistent with his performances in the early part of the campaign but managed to find his feet after the last international break with several stand-out displays. He has hardly put a foot wrong in recent weeks.

Hence, his absence would be a blow for United when the season restarts. The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action against Everton next weekend and it remains to be seen whether Onana recovers in time to make the travelling squad to Goodison Park. If he is unavailable, Altay Bayindir could make his club debut.

Bayindir has been patiently waiting in the wings since his arrival from Fenerbahce last summer. He has not made a single competitive appearance for the Red Devils due to manager Erik ten Hag’s obvious preference for Onana in goal. A change could be on the cards against the Toffees with the Cameroonian doubtful for the game. United will be aiming to register three successive Premier League wins for the first time this season when they face Everton.