Journo says Darwin Nunez could become top-class striker

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could become a top-class striker over the coming years, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After opting to let Sadio Mane leave the club, the Merseyside club purchased the Uruguayan from SL Benfica in an £85m deal at the beginning of last term. Having moved to Anfield, the South American has found it difficult to finish off chances and as a result, he has come under a lot of criticism.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has said that although Nunez has been struggling to show composure in front of the goal, he should continue to be given regular playing time as he has the tendency to find himself in the right place.

The journalist further claims that if he continues to reach the right places then goals will eventually come for him. Jones also says that the youngster has been showcasing glimpses of his talents this season and the Liverpool striker could become a 30-goal striker in the future.

Jones said:

“Keep putting him out there, even if he’s missing chances, being like ‘you’re only missing that chance because you’re still getting in the right places and the goals will come’. “I think that Nunez in time is starting to learn that and while the level of performance is still not completely consistent, there is full belief that Nunez is going to turn into a 30-goal striker at Liverpool. And I think that this season, we’re starting to see the makings of that.”

Journo says Núñez could become world-class

Although Núñez has struggled to finish off chances, his overall play has been excellent in recent times and he looks like a perfect signing to play in Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system. So, the forward could turn out to be Liverpool’s main attacker in the coming years to take over the Mohamed Salah role if he were to leave with the Egyptian linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Nunez can sharpen up his finishing skills and establish himself as a world-class striker going forward.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the international break, Liverpool will take on Manchester City in the Premier League next weekend so, a tough encounter lies ahead for the Merseyside club.