Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring Todibo to Man Utd in January



According to journalist Dean Jones, Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United after he secures his minority stake at the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe has agreed to buy 25 per cent of the shares from the Glazer family and an official announcement could be made before Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The British billionaire will be in charge of the football operations as part of the agreement and Jones feels Ratcliffe could bring Todibo to Old Trafford this winter.

Ratcliffe’s company INEOS are the majority shareholders of Nice in the French top-flight and Jones feels Todibo would be at the top of United’s shopping list as he could transform their defensive department.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If there is one transfer to look towards then I do think Todibo would be at the top of United’s shopping list but it’ll be interesting to see how that sort of deal comes out in the wash when you consider that Jim Ratcliffe has fingers in both pies.” “There’s nothing stopping it legally – as things stand – but as a first transfer, to move a top player from your French club to your English club, may look a little odd. But it’s true United have identified him as a player that could really help transform their defensive future and when you consider how things are looking for Rafael Varane then there has to be an eye on recruitment in that area.”

Top-class defender

United were linked with plenty of central defenders in the last transfer window but they did not sign anyone. The plan was to offload Harry Maguire before investing on a new centre-back but that did not work out. The Englishman rejected the opportunity to leave the club when West Ham United made an approach.

Due to this, United could not pursue a new signing for their central defence due to their Financial Fair Play issues. In January, it could be a different story with Ratcliffe prepared to provide financial backing from his side and Todibo could come in as a replacement for Varane, who has gone out-of-favour.

The World Cup-winning defender was dropped from the starting XI in favour of Maguire recently and he could consider an exit in January. United could replace him with Todibo, who is one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1. He is good with his passing range, likes to win duels and makes regular ball recoveries. He could be signed for £35 million.