Manchester United and Arsenal battle for Marcos Leonardo

Santos are resigned to losing Leonardo this winter, with clubs from across the Premier League including Manchester United and Arsenal preparing offers for the talented Brazilian, as per 90MIN.

United have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old who is in fine form for Santos this season, netting 17 goals in 36 games, taking his total goal tally for the club to 50 goals in 155 appearances.

Premier League London clubs, Nottingham Forest and West Ham held talks for the Brazilian but were unsuccessful in their bid to get a deal done. Brentford are also considering Leonardo even if highly sought-after striker, Ivan Toney remains at the club.

Italian side, AS Roma were close to completing a deal for the Brazil u20 international last summer but a deal failed to materialize despite the 20-year-old forcing through a move by refusing to train with his club.

90min claims that Santos will demand around £20m to part ways with Leonardo as increasing interest for the Brazilian grows.

Agent confirms January move imminent

Leonardo’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, in an interview with Relevo, stated “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular.

“He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

This has put the likes of United and Arsenal on red alert as the two clubs will be set to slug it out for the Brazilian striker.

United are set to embark on a squad overhaul with young players to be given preference in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent 25% takeover.

The Gunners on the other hand boast a significant array of Brazilian stars in their squad. Gabriel Margalhães, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus are first-team regulars at Arsenal. Hence, convincing Leonardo to join is perceived not to be a difficult task as the Brazilian will find it easy to acclimatize and bond with the squad.

It remains to be seen which club meets Santos’ valuation to bring the youngster to their squad.