Man Utd legend heaps praise on Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has heaped praise on the Red Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, United opted to purchase the Dane from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer.

Upon moving to Old Trafford, the 20-year-old has had a mixed start to this season as he is currently the top scorer in the Champions League, scoring five goals in four appearances. However, he has yet to put his name on the scoresheet in the Premier League despite playing nine games.

United have had a disappointing start to this season and they have struggled to provide proper service to the Denmark international to help him score in the English top-flight.

Now, during an interview with Tipsbladet(via the MEN), Stam says that Hojlund has made a good impression at United and he looks like a ‘really good player’.

The United legend further claims that the youngster possesses the necessary qualities to become a top-class striker going forward so he could turn out to be an excellent signing for United going forward.

Stam lauds Hojlund

Stam also says that it’s not easy for young players to showcase their best straightaway for a big club such as United. But, given Man Utd players have been lacking confidence in recent times and some of them don’t have the quality to play at the top level, things have become even tougher for him. So, the striker needs to work hard and things might pan out for him in the future.

Stam said:

“He[Hojlund] has made a really good impression on me. I think he is a really good player. He is very talented. He has an excellent left leg, a really good physique and lots of speed. And he has shown that in his first matches for United. “The thing about him, when he comes to such a big club as a very young man, is that it is not easy for him to show his qualities. Because he also needs the players around him. He needs them to put him on stage and give him opportunities to score. “He plays in a team that lacks confidence. He has players around him who don’t have the confidence and maybe not even the qualities to play at this level. So it’s not going to be easy for him, but he’s just going to have to do what he can. He must show his qualities and work hard. Hopefully he scores some goals and then he gets even more confidence.”

Hojlund has already showcased glimpses of his talent at Old Trafford and the early signs suggest that he can become a talismanic figure for United going forward.

So, the United fans will be hoping that their new signing will score goals in the Premier League and when he manages to open his account, he will be able to continue putting the ball back of the net regularly.